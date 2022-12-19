Top 20 Mobile Power News of 2022: Cummins, Caterpillar dominate headlines

For better or, in a couple cases, for worse, a variety of engine manufacturers, component suppliers and OEMs found themselves among the top trending news items of 2022 on the Diesel Progress website. And while topics varied, six of the top 20 items focused on significant acquisitions, two addressed fraudulent product claim allegations and three highlighted major leadership changes – with a major corporate move thrown in for good measure. Presented here in descending order, you can revisit each of the top 20 news stories of the year by clicking the links in the headlines below.

Herb Kohler

20. Herb Kohler: 1939-2022

Dynamic leader and Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr. passed away on Sept. 3 , in Kohler, Wis., at age 83.

19. Another major “Path to Zero” purchase by Cummins

Cummins Inc. announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS), a subsidiary of Altra Industrial Motion Corp., and a supplier of engine braking, cylinder deactivation, start and stop and thermal management technologies.

18. Liebherr, AGCO Power for new Fendt machines

During an-person and virtual event hosted Germany held August 26, AGCO introduced several new Fendt machines for the global agricultural market, including the AGCO-powered Fendt 700 Vario series tractor and a new forage harvester powered by an 847 hp Liebherr diesel engine.

17. Toro to acquire zero-turn mower OEM

The Toro Company acquired privately-held Intimidator Group, based in Batesville, Ark. The Intimidator Group designs and manufactures Spartan Mowers, a professional line of zero-turn mowers known for its distinctive styling.

Caterpillar and Finning International, signed an agreement with BHP Group Limited to replace BHP’s entire haul truck fleet at the Escondida mine in Chile over the next 10 years. (Photo: Finning International)

16. Major mining deal for Cat, Finning

Global mining operator BHP Group Limited, Caterpillar Inc., and Cat dealer Finning International have announced an agreement to replace BHP’s entire haul truck fleet at the Escondida mine, the world’s largest copper producer, with new Caterpillar 798 AC electric drive trucks.

15. Evans to lead Deutz in the Americas

David Evans has been named the new president and CEO of Deutz Corp., the Norcross, Ga.-based operation of German engine and power systems supplier Deutz AG.

14. California offers vouchers for landscape equipment

Qualified small business landscape professionals learned they could purchase discounted zero-emission lawn mowers, blowers and other landscape equipment through a new category of funding offered through the California Air Resources Board’s Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE).

13. MSHS buys Pacific Power Group

Motor-Services Hugo Stamp Inc. (MSHS) has acquired Pacific Power Group (PPG), a provider of products, parts, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for marine, energy, commercial and industrial equipment.

12. Caterpillar suspends manufacturing in Russia

Caterpillar issued a statement on Russia and the Ukraine in which it said it was suspending manufacturing operations in Russia and making a significant financial donation toward relief efforts in Ukraine through the Caterpillar Foundation. The statement noted the company was “deeply saddened by the tragic events continuing to occur in Ukraine and hope for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.”

11. Nikola founder convicted in fraud trial

A jury in New York federal court found Nikola founder Trevor Milton guilty of one count of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud in a case involving the electric truck maker. The government alleged that Milton made false claims regarding nearly all aspects of Nikola’s business in an effort “to deceive investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker’s technology.”

Jennifer Rumsey (right) became the seventh CEO and first woman to lead Cummins since it was founded in 1919.

10. Cummins, Werner to test gas and H2 engines

Cummins and Werner Enterprises, a large U.S. freight hauling and logistics specialist, announced they would begin validation and integration of Cummins’ recently announced 15 L natural gas and 15 L hydrogen internal combustion engines into Werner vehicles, starting in the second half of 2022.

9. Jennifer Rumsey named Cummins president & CEO

Cummins Inc. announced that, effective Aug. 1, 2022, Tom Linebarger will end his term as chief executive officer (CEO) and Jennifer Rumsey, president and chief operating officer (COO), will assume the role of president and CEO. Rumsey is the seventh CEO and first woman to lead the company since it was founded in 1919.

8. Cummins to buy out Westport’s share of JV

Cummins Inc. and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. have agreed to a share purchase agreement for the sale of Westport’s stake in the Cummins Westport joint venture, with Cummins to operate the business as the sole owner.

7. Korean tractor builder to invest $20 million in Georgia

South Korean agricultural equipment manufacturer TYM Group announced a major investment to expand its North American market share through large scale expansion of its production facilities in the U.S. Through North American subsidiaries TYM-USA and Branson, the company said it planned to invest more than $20 million into manufacturing facilities in Rome, Georgia.

6. Major leadership changes at Deutz AG

The Supervisory Board of Cologne, Germany-based engine manufacturer Deutz AG announced several changes to its senior leadership, including the immediate dismissal of Dr. Frank Hiller as chairman of the company’s Board of Management. Dr. Sebastian Schulte, previously chief financial officer and labor director, took over as chairman.

Cummins embarked on a spree of activity in the first months of 2022 that included acquiring conventional and e-powertrain specialist Meritor. (Photo: Cummins)

5. Kohler to acquire Curtis Instruments

In its second acquisition in seven days, Kohler Co. announced that its Power Group had signed an agreement to acquire Curtis Instruments. Curtis is an electrification partner to OEMs across a broad range of markets.

4. Caterpillar to move HQ to Texas

In a surprise announcement, Caterpillar Inc. said it was moving its global headquarters to the company’s existing office in Irving, Texas, from its current location in Deerfield, Ill. Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said the move was “in the best strategic interest of the company.”

3. Cummins buying Meritor

Cummins announced a definitive agreement to acquire global powertrain specialist Meritor for approximately $3.7 billion. Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO of Cummins at the time, called the acquisition an “important milestone, adding, “Meritor is an industry leader, and the addition of their complementary strengths will help us address one of the most critical technology challenges of our age: developing economically viable zero carbon solutions for commercial and industrial applications.”

Amazon will replace diesel rigs with gas-fuel equivalents. (Photo: Amazon)

2. Hino admits falsifying emissions test results

Hino Motors admitted falsification of engine data covering the A05C medium-duty and the A09C and E13C heavy-duty engines. Engine emissions results were said to have been manipulated by using non-stock exhaust systems to produce the required test results. The deception was expected to affect more than 100,000 vehicles, or double the company’s annual sales in Japan.

1. Amazon places massive order for gas-fuel trucks

Online retail giant Amazon was reported to have ordered about 700 Class 6 and Class 8 gas-fuel trucks to help reduce the environmental impact of its logistics operations. Engines for the trucks were to be supplied by Cummins, with fuel systems delivered by Vancouver-based Westport Fuel Systems (WFS).