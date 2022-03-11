Hino admits falsifying emissions test results

Hino A05C engine Photo: Hino Motors

Hino Motors has admitted falsification of engine data covering the A05C medium-duty and the A09C and E13C heavy-duty engines. Manufacturer of commercial vehicles and engine supplier for Toyota and Isuzu Motors, the deception could affect more than 100,000 vehicles, or double the company’s annual sales in Japan.

Engine emissions results are said to have been manipulated by using non-stock exhaust systems to produce the required test results. Hino has now stopped shipment of the truck and bus models involved in the scandal, which the Financial Times reports could go back as far as six years.

Hino, which has an estimated 33% share of the Japanese commercial vehicle market, has been looking to develop electrified vehicles. This includes a tech sharing agreement with Volkswagen Group’s Traton truck and bus unit signed in 2018.

The company has had other issues related to vehicle emissions, with a previous recall covering nitrogen oxide emissions covering 47,000 units. The current problems follow failure to receive US certification of its engines, which resulted in a temporary hold on production at the Hino plant in West Virginia, opened in 2019.