Cummins, Werner to test gas and H2 engines

Cummins and Werner Enterprises, a large U.S. freight hauling and logistics specialist, announced they will begin validation and integration of Cummins’ recently announced 15 L natural gas and 15 L hydrogen internal combustion engines into Werner vehicles. Cummins will begin integrating these new powertrains in Werner trucks in the second half of 2022, starting with the 15 L natural gas product.

Cummins and trucking and logistics company Werner Enterprises will test new natural gas (above) and hydrogen fueled engines in Werner's fleet vehicles. Cummins photo.

“Werner is a transportation leader focused on reducing its carbon footprint, and Cummins is uniquely positioned to help provide low carbon options successfully and seamlessly using multiple power solutions,” said Srikanth Padmanabhan, vice president and president, Engine Business, Cummins. “Our solutions include our newest heavy-duty natural gas engine and our heavy-duty hydrogen ICE engine currently being developed.

“Our broad range of powertrain solutions from advanced diesel, natural gas, hydrogen to electrification allows Cummins to provide multiple options that meet our customers’ specific business needs and sustainability targets today. The next generation Cummins powertrains will provide a clear path to transition towards a zero- emission future.”

The 15 L natural gas engine announced last October can be paired with a Cummins Eaton Automated Transmission Technologies Endurant HD Transmission and Cummins Fuel Delivery System, which Cummins said ensures a purpose-built and fully integrated natural gas powertrain. Other transmission pairings will be available at launch for specialized applications.

The 15 L natural gas engine will offer ratings up to 500 hp and 1850 ft. lb. of torque. It does not require selective catalytic reduction (SCR) to meet 2024 California or Environmental Protection Agency emission standards, providing a potentially carbon-negative solution when powered with renewable natural gas (RNG), Cummins said.

The company said that hydrogen engines offer OEMs and end users the benefit of adaptability by continuing to use familiar mechanical drivelines with vehicle and equipment integration. This mirrors current powertrains while continuing to provide the power and capability for meeting application needs.

Cummins said the 15 L hydrogen engine can use zero-carbon green hydrogen fuel, produced by Cummins-manufactured electrolyzers. The projected investment in renewable hydrogen production globally will provide a growing opportunity for the deployment of hydrogen-powered fleets utilizing either Cummins fuel cell or engine power.

“The options Cummins is providing align with our longstanding focus on sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Derek Leathers, chairman, president and CEO, Werner Enterprises. “They understand the priority we place on using technology to minimize our impact on the environment. By being proactive now, we are ensuring a better future for everyone, and I look forward to this collaborative effort.”