MSHS buys Pacific Power Group

Pacific Power Group’s recent projects include the complete auxiliary power package for OSG 204, an articulated fuel barge built by Greenbrier Gunderson Marine in Oregon. Pacific Power Group, a Volvo Penta power center, designed and supplied the complete package, which included four Volvo Penta D13MH 400 hp engines powering the cargo fuel pumps and three D13 480V 360 kW radiator-cooled marine gen-sets integrated with a custom-designed four-section paralleling switchboard. (Photo: Business Wire)

Motor-Services Hugo Stamp Inc. (MSHS) has acquired Pacific Power Group (PPG), a provider of products, parts, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for marine, energy, commercial and industrial equipment. The combined businesses complement each other’s technical and engineering capabilities, which MSHS said will create greater value for the customer base. Terms were not disclosed.

As the growth of PPG and MSHS continues to accelerate, the companies said the focus remains on providing customers with reliable “one-stop” services for turnkey solutions that capitalize on technical expertise and geographic convenience.

PPG and MSHS will reportedly maintain their current brand names while continuing to serve their customers through further strengthened relationships with suppliers.

The combination is expected to enable the companies to leverage broader and deeper expertise through technical talent located across North America. The acquisition strengthens PPG’s and MSHS’s geographic footprint through the addition of PPG’s nine facilities across the western United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and the Gulf of Mexico which are supplemented by MSHS’s facilities across the eastern United States, Gulf of Mexico, and Pacific Northwest. In turn, the expanded geographic footprint is expected to allow PPG and MSHS to better serve customers nationwide.

“For over 30 years, PPG and MSHS have strived to be their clients’ trusted partners recognized for their customer-centered mindset and a deep commitment to a set of common core values. I am excited to create a platform where our employees can work together and leverage their collective power to propel our customers’ businesses,” said David A. Santamaria, CEO, PPG/MSHS. “We will continue on our path to be the leading choice for our OEM suppliers, customers, and employees.”

The broad capabilities and technical depth of the PPG and MSHS partnership also offer a proposition to industry professionals who are seeking to further develop their careers.

“I am especially excited about how the scale of these firms together enables expanded recruiting and training, which allows us to broaden our technical services,” said Bill Mossey, president of Vancouver, Wash.-based PPG, “through an expanded investment in this area, we will strive to become more capable and have a greater capacity to solve our customers’ challenges and allow them to focus more on their businesses.”

MSHS offers MRO services provider for marine, defense/government and power generation applications and is based in Florida.