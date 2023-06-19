Low- and zero-carbon fuel roundtable at Diesel Progress Summit

Matt Leuck, Neste US

Some say that developments in low- and zero-carbon fuels could be the ultimate solution to accelerate decarbonization of today’s engines. To discuss the opportunities these fuels provide, their applications, as well as the challenges to adoption, the Diesel Progress Summit is bringing together experts from Neste US, the Southwest Research Institute and New Holland Agriculture for a roundtable discussion.

The 2023 Diesel Progress Summit is taking place Sept. 24-25, at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center in Louisville, Ky, prior to the opening of the Utility Expo. It is aunique one-day conference and awards program for the engine, powertrain and emerging power technology industries explores powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles.

The low- and zero-carbon fuels roundtable will give attendees the latest insights on product development and applications, as well as provide a Q&A with our expert panel. Panelists will include:

Dr. Graham Conway, Southwest Research Institute (SwRI): Dr. Conway manages the Low Carbon Technologies group within the Powertrain Engineering Division at SwRI. His team focuses on several areas including low-carbon fuels, life-cycle analysis, carbon-capture and fuel-cell electric vehicles.

Melissa Kelly, New Holland Agriculture: Kelly is the livestock and dairy segment lead for New Holland Agriculture North America. She oversees a portfolio of equipment, ranging from small and large hay equipment to mid-range and utility tractors — including the T6.180 Methane Power tractor and Powerstar Battery Electric Vehicle.

With a theme of “Technologies of Transition”, this year’s Diesel Progress Summit will highlight such topics as mobile electric motors, an update on battery technology, fuel cells’ use in power generation, balancing the energy transition and more. In addition to the discussion of low- and zero-carbon fuels, a second roundtable discussion will cover developments in hydrogen combustion engine technology.

The event will also host the annual Diesel Progress Summit Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation. For information on the awards and how to submit a nomination for your own company or on behalf of others, click here or email Becky.Schultz@khl.com. Entries are due June 30th.

The 2023 Summit follows four highly successful events and is intended for machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, and component and powertrain suppliers. If your work involves engines, powertrains or new power technologies, this is an event you don’t want to miss.