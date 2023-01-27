“Technologies of Transition” focus of Diesel Progress Summit

“Technologies of Transition” is the theme of the annual Diesel Progress Summit, to be held Sept. 24-25 at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center in Louisville, Ken.

Now in its fifth year, the Diesel Progress Summit is a unique one-day conference and awards program for the engine, powertrain and emerging power technology industries. The Summit explores powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles.

With dramatic changes in engines and powertrains being driven by emissions regulations and advances in hybrids, electrification, hydrogen fuel cells and other technologies, there has never been a greater need for the kind of relevant and authoritative information that the Diesel Progress Summit provides.

Topics to be explored include hydrogen engines, new emissions technologies, new low-carbon fuel options, batteries, fuel cells, autonomous systems and regulatory issues. It’s informative, highly relevant content and if you’re an equipment manufacturer, engine manufacturer or distributor or powertrain component supplier, it’s an event not to miss.

The Diesel Progress Summit will be held one day before the start of the Utility Expo, a major event sponsored by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) that highlights utility equipment and vehicles. Utility Expo attendees are eligible for a discount to attend the Diesel Progress Summit, which begins with a cocktail reception on Sunday evening, Sept. 24.

The Summit also provides a range of sponsorship opportunities for suppliers to promote their products and services as well as network with potential and existing customers. For information on sponsorships, contact Alister Williams at alister.williams@khl.com.

Annual Diesel Progress Summit Awards

The Summit will also include the annual Diesel Progress Summit Awards which are intended to recognize and honor achievements in engine, alternative power and powertrain technologies. The awards categories are:

Diesel Progress Summit award winners at the 2022 event.

Engine of the year < 175 hp.

Engine of the year > 175 hp.

Engine technology of the year.

Engine distributor of the year – North America.

Engine distributor of the year – International.

Digital technology award.

Powertrain product of the year.

Electric or hybrid power application of the year.

New power technology award.

Employer of the year.

A final award for Achievement of the Year, is selected from the category winners.

Companies can nominate themselves or their own products or be nominated by customers or suppliers. All nominations will be reviewed and selected by a panel of judges that will be announced shortly. For information on how to submit a nomination, go to www.dieselprogresssummit.com or email mike.brezonick@khl.com.

For more information or to register for the Diesel Progress Summit, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/