Progress in electric motors to be topic at Diesel Progress Summit

Mobile electric motor technology has rapidly evolved as a growing number of off-highway equipment manufacturers strive to move forward with electrification of specific products in their portfolio. At the fifth annual Diesel Progress Summit, Ryan Rizor, Americas sales leader for the off-highway business unit of Danfoss’ Editron division, will address the progress that has been made in electric motors, as well as the challenges and potential directions for the technology in future.

Ryan Rizor, Americas sales leader for the off-highway business unit, Danfoss’ Editron division.

Rizer has spent the past two decades working in electrical infrastructure and electrification and has a strong background in domestic and international operations, engineering and sales. His role includes helping Danfoss’ customers improve their machine and system productivity, reduce operating costs and meet emission reduction targets through electrification.

The Diesel Progress Summit takes place Sept. 24-25, 2023, at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center in Louisville, Ky. The unique one-day conference and awards program for the engine, powertrain and emerging power technology industries explores powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles.

The theme of this year’s Summit is “Technologies of Transition”. In addition to mobile electric motors, topics will include an update on battery technology, fuel cells’ use in power generation, balancing the energy transition and more. Roundtable discussions will highlight low- and zero-carbon fuels and advances in hydrogen combustion engines.

A further highlight of the event will be the annual Diesel Progress Summit Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation.

