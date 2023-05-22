Hydrogen combustion roundtable to be Diesel Progress Summit highlight

Jim Nebergall, general manager of the Hydrogen Engine Business, Cummins Inc.

Hydrogen combustion engines have emerged as what some see as a potential game changer for OEMs seeking to more quickly and cost effectively decarbonize their equipment. To answer the most pressing questions about this technology, how it works and the opportunities it could offer, the Diesel Progress Summit is bringing together experts from Cummins, JCB and Liebherr for a roundtable discussion.

The fifth annual Diesel Progress Summit will take place Sept. 24-25, at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center in Louisville, Ky. The unique one-day conference and awards program for the engine, powertrain and emerging power technology industries explores powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles.

The hydrogen combustion roundtable - one of the highlights of this year’s event - will give attendees the latest insights on the technology, as well as provide a Q&A with our expert panel. Panelists will include:

Chris Giorgianni, vice president of Product, JCB

Jim Nebergall, Cummins Inc.: As general manager of the Hydrogen Engine Business, Nebergall leads the company’s global efforts in commercializing hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines. He joined Cummins in 2002 and has held numerous leadership roles across the company. He has managed a portfolio ranging from advanced diesel and natural gas to hybrid powertrains and believes hydrogen internal combustion engines are an important technology in the company’s accelerated path to decarbonization.

As general manager of the Hydrogen Engine Business, Nebergall leads the company’s global efforts in commercializing hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines. He joined Cummins in 2002 and has held numerous leadership roles across the company. He has managed a portfolio ranging from advanced diesel and natural gas to hybrid powertrains and believes hydrogen internal combustion engines are an important technology in the company’s accelerated path to decarbonization. Chris Giorgianni, JCB: Over his 20-year career with JCB, Giorgianni has served in several roles leading up to his current position as vice president of Product, where he has global responsibility for the company’s skid-steer loader range, leads the North American Product Team and is responsible for the company’s Government & Defense business globally. His leadership roles have included leading the Southeast Sales Region, Product Marketing, Parts & Service, Government & Defense and more recently Product and Marketing.

Over his 20-year career with JCB, Giorgianni has served in several roles leading up to his current position as vice president of Product, where he has global responsibility for the company’s skid-steer loader range, leads the North American Product Team and is responsible for the company’s Government & Defense business globally. His leadership roles have included leading the Southeast Sales Region, Product Marketing, Parts & Service, Government & Defense and more recently Product and Marketing. Paul Mercurio, U.S. sales manager, Liebherr Fuel Injection Systems Paul Mercurio, Liebherr: Mercurio has over 30 years’ experience in automotive product development and marketing in various product categories. He started his career in passenger car and light truck chassis controls systems development and later moved to marketing and product management roles in the commercial, heavy-duty and off highway powertrain sector. As U.S. sales manager for Liebherr Fuel Injection Systems, Mercurio is currently leading the U.S. sales efforts with focus on fuel injection systems for the on- and off-highway, heavy-duty engine market.

With a theme of “Technologies of Transition”, this year’s Diesel Progress Summit will highlight such topics as mobile electric motors, an update on battery technology, fuel cells’ use in power generation, balancing the energy transition and more. In addition to the discussion of hydrogen combustion engines, a second roundtable discussion will cover developments in low- and zero-carbon fuels.

The event will also host the annual Diesel Progress Summit Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation. For information on the awards and how to submit a nomination for your own company or on behalf of others, click here or email Becky.Schultz@khl.com. Entries are due June 30th.

The 2023 Summit follows four highly successful events and is intended for machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, and component and powertrain suppliers. If your work involves engines, powertrains or new power technologies, this is an event you don’t want to miss.