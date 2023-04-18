Diesel Progress Summit to address fuel cell advancements in power generation

Addressing the advancements of hydrogen fuel cells in power generation at this year’s Diesel Progress Summit will be Vikram Jayanath, senior manager, Sustainable Solutions Americas, at Rolls-Royce.

Vikram Jayanath, senior manager, Sustainable Solutions Americas, Rolls-Royce

In his role at Rolls-Royce, Jayanath is responsible for leading the Sustainable Solutions R&D and validation groups for the Americas with the goal of developing solutions for sustainable power generation that are emissions-free. He began his career with the company and now has more than six years of experience in the power generation space. Jayanath is currently a member of UL’s Technical Committee for Energy Storage Systems and is the competency specialist at Rolls-Royce in regards to codes and standards on Energy Storage Systems (Battery, Fuel Cell, Electrolyzers, etc.).

Jayanath’s presentation will take place at the fifth annual Diesel Progress Summit, being held Sept. 24-25 at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center in Louisville, Ky. This unique one-day conference and awards program for the engine, powertrain and emerging power technology industries explores powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles.

The theme of this year’s Summit is “Technologies of Transition”. In addition to fuel cells, topics addressed will include low- and zero-carbon fuels, the state of development in electric motors, balancing the energy transition and more.

In addition, the program will also include a roundtable discussion of hydrogen combustion engine technology featuring representatives from Cummins, JCB and Liebherr.

A further highlight of the event will be the Diesel Progress Summit Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation.

