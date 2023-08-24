DP Summit countdown: One month until the event

The 2023 Diesel Progress Summit will be held in Louisville, Ken., Sept. 25, 2023, the day before the opening of the Utility Expo. (Photo: KHL/Joe Mather)

With the 2023 Diesel Progress Summit just a month away, taking place from Sept. 24-25 in Louisville, Ky., here are several key reminders and helpful links for attendees.

The fifth annual event will focus on the theme “Technologies of Transition.”

For those who have yet to register for the DP Summit, there’s still a month left to book your spot.

The early bird rate for the host hotel has been extended to August 30th. Attendees can still book their stay at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville, where all Summit activities will take place.

The venue is located on the city’s riverfront close to downtown attractions and has a pool, fitness center, on-site shops and boutiques, and more.

After the daytime activities of the conference, which include speakers from Westport Fueling Systems, Zeus Electric Chassis, Volvo Penta, Deutz, Eaton, Danfoss and other exciting partners, the evening will celebrate innovation and excellence with the Diesel Progress Awards Ceremony.

You can see the full list of award finalists here.

We hope to see you in Louisville for the Diesel Progress Summit, and make sure to plan your trip around 2023 The Utility Expo, which takes place following the Summit, Sept. 26-28, at the Kentucky Exposition Center.