Zeus Electric Chassis to present at Diesel Progress Summit

Based in Minnesota, the engineers at Zeus Electric Chassis have taken a practical approach to battery electric commercial vehicles. From the chassis to the cab, the trucks were developed with a focus on applications that depend on auxiliary equipment — vehicles such as bucket and fleet maintenance trucks, refrigeration units, dump or platform trucks.

According to Zeus, its Z-19 platform is currently the only vocational Class 5 chassis awarded a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order qualifying it for the states’ Hybrid and Zero-Emission truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

The company recently showed an all-electric bucket truck concept built on its Class 5 Z-19 electric chassis. The 19,500 lb. GVWR vehicle combines a Reading Truck Classic II service body and a 55-ft.-class Terex Hi-Ranger LT40 aerial device.

Dave Stenson. (Photo: Zeus Electric Chassis)

During the Diesel Progress Summit in September, Zeus Electric Chassis Managing Director Dave Stenson will talk about the company’s trucks and the battery electric vocational truck market in general.

Stenson has more than 40 years of experience in the auto industry. He is also founder and CEO of Inventev LLC, which has an electric vehicle technology unit focused on commercial fleet trucks.

A native of the Detroit area, he had a 29-year career with General Motors concentrated in product development, engineering and program management. For multiple years he followed the electrification trends of commercial work trucks and continues to advocate for multiple solutions based on specific truck duty cycles.

He has been tapped to assist the U.S. Department of Energy as a technology project merit reviewer for multiple years, and also serves as an Industry Advisory Board member for NanoGraf Corporation and a Founding Board Member for EV Thermal Flow Solutions LLC.

Stenson has a mechanical engineering degree with an electrical minor from Kettering University (formerly General Motors Institute) and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

The Diesel Progress Summit will take place Sept. 24-25, 2023, at the Galt House in downtown Louisville, Ky. (please note, the event have been moved from a previously announced venue, and will no longer be at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center). It includes a unique one-day conference and awards program for the engine, powertrain and emerging power technology industries exploring powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles.

The theme of this year’s Summit is “Technologies of Transition”. Topics will include an update on battery technology, fuel cells’ use in power generation, balancing the energy transition and more. Roundtable discussions will highlight low- and zero-carbon fuels and advances in hydrogen combustion engines.

A further highlight of the event will be the annual Diesel Progress Summit Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation.

The 2023 Summit follows four successful events and is intended for machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, and component and powertrain suppliers.