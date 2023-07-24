Westport Fuel Systems to talk hydrogen at Diesel Progress Summit

Fifth annual event to take place in September

Westport Fuel Systems is developing technology that will permit hydrogen to be used as an alternative, zero-carbon fuel for internal combustion engines in heavy-duty applications.

By applying technology already used today on CNG and LNG trucks, the company said hydrogen can exceed the already high thermal efficiency and

Scott Baker of Westport Fuel Systems will speak at the Diesel Progress Summit in September.

power density of the base diesel engine.

During the fifth annual Diesel Progress Summit in Louisville, Ky., Scott Baker, vice president Engineering and general manager, Vancouver Operations for Westport Fuel Systems will talk about the future of using hydrogen as fuel and its H2 HPDI system.

Baker joined Westport Fuel Systems in 1998 as application engineering leader and has since worked in a variety of roles, including product planning and product management positions in addition to serving as chief engineer, senior director of purchasing and supplier quality, and vice president of Westport’s High Pressure Direct Injection Business, before assuming his current role in 2019.

Baker’s more than 20 years of experience in the heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry includes the Cummins Westport joint venture (2001-13), during which time Baker was involved in multiple engine and fuel system development programs with significant commercial, technical, customer-facing, and supplier-facing responsibilities.

He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of British Columbia.

The Diesel Progress Summit, will take place Sept. 24-25, 2023, at the Galt House in downtown Louisville, Ky. (please note, the event have been moved from a previously announced venue, the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center). It includes a unique one-day conference and awards program for the engine, powertrain and emerging power technology industries exploring powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles.

The theme of this year’s Summit is “Technologies of Transition”. Topics will include an update on battery technology, fuel cells’ use in power generation, balancing the energy transition and more. Roundtable discussions will highlight low- and zero-carbon fuels and advances in hydrogen combustion engines.

A further highlight of the event will be the annual Diesel Progress Summit Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation.

The 2023 Summit follows four successful events and is intended for machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, and component and powertrain suppliers.