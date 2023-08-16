Finalists named for 2023 Diesel Progress Summit Awards

The finalists for the fifth annual Diesel Progress Summit Awards have been selected by an independent judging panel representing decades of industry expertise. The awards are intended to honor excellence and achievement in the engine and powertrain industries.

The fifth annual Diesel Progress Summit is taking place Sept. 24-25, at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky, prior to the opening of the Utility Expo. It is a unique one-day conference and awards program for the engine, powertrain and emerging power technology industries explores technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles. With a theme of “Technologies of Transition”, the conference will feature such topics as mobile electric motors, battery technology, fuel cells’ use in power generation, balancing the energy transition and more. In addition, there will be roundtable discussions on advances in low- and zero-carbon fuels and the developments in hydrogen combustion engine technology.

A highlight of the event is the annual Diesel Progress Summit Awards, which celebrate industry excellence and innovation. Held the evening of Sept. 25th following the conference, the awards ceremony will recognize finalists and winners in eight categories, with a final award given at the end of the evening to recognize the Diesel Progress Achievement of the Year - a “best of the best” chosen from the product category winners.

Following is a selection of finalists in specific categories, with the remainder to be announced at the Diesel Progress Summit, adding to the anticipation and suspense.

Engine of the Year

AGCO Power Core75 diesel engine

Hatz 4H50N diesel engine

Isuzu 6H-Series open gen-set power units

Engine Technology of the Year

Gits Mfg. Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) valves and Exhaust Back-pressure Valves

Stored Energy Systems (SENS) SuperTorque 8Z battery-charger engine starting system

Engine Distributor of the Year - North America

DPC Mid-America, Mansfield, Texas

Engine Power Inc., Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

M & L Engine LLC, Schriever, Louisiana

Engine Distributor of the Year – International

Bimotor, Cirie, Italy

Rama Motori, Reggio Emilia, Italy

Secodi, Nantes, France

Powertrain Product of the Year

Dana Spicer HVT1 powersplit transmission

Danfoss Thorx cam lobe motors

John Deere 8 Series eAutoPowr Electric Variable Transmission

New Power Technology of the Year

Dana e-Driveline and e-Motion drivetrain solution

John Deere EMD 100 single-speed electric motor drive

Our 2023 judging panel included:

Sam Freesmeyer, Freesmeyer Consulting, LLC, a 40-year veteran in leading development teams in the off-road mobile industry

Tim Hess, co-owner of Cascade Engine Center, who served for 26 years as company president and COO and is now director of Planning & Strategy

Oliver Lythgoe, chief marketing officer for Fétis group, which integrates engines, batteries or hydrogen fuel cells into OEM machines

Steve Zumbusch, retired as director of Technology Development for Eaton’s Hydraulics Business, and current president of Starting Block LLC

Click here to read more about the awards as well as our judging panel and their industry experience.

Click here for the full conference program and registration information.