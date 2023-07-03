New truck regs & how to meet them at Diesel Progress Summit

Last December, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized its strongest-ever national clean air standards to cut emissions from heavy-duty trucks, beginning with model year 2027. Eaton’s Dr. James McCarthy will address the standards, their broader implications and the technologies available to help meet them in his presentation at the fifth annual Diesel Progress Summit.

Dr. James McCarthy, senior chief engineer, Eaton Vehicle Group

McCarthy is senior chief engineer for Product Proceeding Technologies within the Vehicle Group at Eaton. He has focused his engineering career on conserving fossil fuels and reducing emissions by creating organic growth solutions. McCarthy is an SAE Fellow, holds 93 patents and has authorized more than 50 journal papers.

The Diesel Progress Summit, will take place Sept. 24-25, 2023, at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center in Louisville, Ky. It includes a unique one-day conference and awards program for the engine, powertrain and emerging power technology industries exploring powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles.

The theme of this year’s Summit is “Technologies of Transition”. Topics will include an update on battery technology, fuel cells’ use in power generation, balancing the energy transition and more. Roundtable discussions will highlight low- and zero-carbon fuels and advances in hydrogen combustion engines.

A further highlight of the event will be the annual Diesel Progress Summit Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation. For information on the awards and how to submit a nomination for your own company or on behalf of others, click here or email Becky.Schultz@khl.com. Entries are due July 10th.

The 2023 Summit follows four highly successful events and is intended for machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, and component and powertrain suppliers. If your work involves engines, powertrains or new power technologies, this is an event you don’t want to miss.