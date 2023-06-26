Diesel Progress Summit Awards deadline extended

In response to industry requests, the deadline for nominations for the Diesel Progress Summit Awards has been extended to July 10th. The awards, which are one of the highlights of the Diesel Progress Summit, serve to recognize excellence in the engine and powertrain industry.

The deadline for submissions for the Diesel Progress Summit Awards is now July 10th.

To nominate your company or its products, or nominate a company or product on a company’s behalf, simply click the embedded link to access the online nomination form and the full guidelines for entries. You can also email Becky Schultz, senior editor, at Becky.Schultz@khl.com with questions about the submission process.

Award categories for 2023 include:

Engine of the year < 175 hp

Engine of the year > 175 hp

Engine technology of the year award

Engine distributor of the year – North America

Engine distributor of the year – International

Digital Technology award

Powertrain Product of the year

Electric or Hybrid Power Application of the Year

New Power Technology Award

Employer of the Year

A final award, the Achievement of the Year, is a “best of the best” selected from the category winners.

The Diesel Progress Summit Awards presentation will cap off a full day of presentations, discussions and networking concerning new powertrain and power systems products.

In its fifth year, the Diesel Progress Summit will be held Sept. 24-25 at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center in Louisville, Ky, with the theme “Technologies of Transition”. The unique one-day conference and awards program for the engine and powertrain technology industry covers powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles.

If your work involves engines, powertrains or new power technologies, this is a day you don’t want to miss. To learn more or to register for the event, visit www.dieselprogresssummit.com.