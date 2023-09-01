Liotine appointed Briggs & Stratton CEO

Joe Liotine, Briggs & Stratton

Following on from the news that Steve Andrews would be stepping down as CEO of Briggs & Stratton, the engine and machine manufacturer has announced the appointment of Joe Liotine as his permanent replacement.

Liotine joins Briggs & Stratton from white goods manufacturer Whirlpool Corporation where he spent 18 years in a variety of roles. Most recently, he was president and chief operating officer of the KitchenAid brand, where he had responsibility for global product development, R&D, sourcing and IT.

Prior to this, Liotine was president of Whirlpool’s North American business, SVP Product & Brand Marketing, general manager Canada Operations, sales manager and senior Strategy director.

“I am delighted to be joining Briggs & Stratton and look forward to working closely with the talented Briggs’ team to provide market leading products and services to our customers and to drive the continued growth and success of Briggs & Stratton,” said Liotine.

He continued: “Briggs & Stratton has over 110 years of experience, is trusted by millions of people around the world and is backed by the largest service network in the industry. It is ideally placed to take advantage of the multiple market opportunities and I am delighted to be leading this great business at this exciting time.”