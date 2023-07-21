Briggs & Stratton CEO reported to be stepping down

Steve Andrews, Briggs & Stratton CEO, is reportedly stepping down due to personal reasons. (Photo: Briggs & Stratton)

Briggs & Stratton has seen its share of challenges in its recent history, including filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2020 citing impacts of the global pandemic. It restructured as a new company, Briggs & Stratton LLC, with KPS Capital Partners as its new owner. Shortly thereafter, Steve Andrews was brought on board as the company’s new CEO, charged with bringing the then 113-year-old company back from the brink.

Now, the Milwaukee Business Journal has reported it has obtained a statement that indicates Andrews is stepping down from the company with immediate effect, citing “personal reasons” for his departure. The BizJournal went on to state that Briggs & Stratton has named Kristina Cerniglia, senior vice president and CFO, as interim CEO, per its news affiliate TMJ4.com.

The news comes after Briggs & Stratton announced in January 2023 that it had ceased production at its facility in Wauwatosa, Wis., moving production of engine components to its plant in Auburn, AL, and air-cooled home standby generators to a facility in Bluff, Mo., TMJ4.com reported. In a statement, the company said the moves would enable it to consolidate production at its facilities to reduce freight costs, streamline processes, allow for faster product builds and enable quicker response to customer needs. The closure resulted in the layoff of 160 workers.