Hydraforce configuration software, valves and more

HydraForce, a hydraulic valve and manifold manufacturer just acquired by Bosch Rexroth, plans to feature a Collaboration Zone in its ConExpo-Con/Agg booth that will include live demonstrations of its proprietary software offerings, including the recently introduced HF Impulse 2.0 configuration software for electronic control of proportional valves. Also on hand will be the latest updates to iDesign, a hydraulic manifold circuit design tool.

Hydraforce’s Innercept Digital Proportional Control.

Other new technology on display will include the Innercept Digital Proportional Control, a compact proportional cartridge valve with an integrated linear variable differential transformer (LVDT) position sensor and electronic valve driver that delivers enhanced linearity and repeatability. The proprietary LVDT has been adapted for a cartridge valve application, and when attached to the solenoid-operation proportional valve, forms a flow control that can be combined with other cartridge valves to create a customized, versatile hydraulic control system.

Other advancements on display will include:

Tan Delta Sensor, in which HydraForce, Elevāt and Tan Delta Systems have joined forces to provide integrated real-time hydraulic and oil condition monitoring and management.

Boom Lock Valve, a new electro proportional pressure control valve with an integral check designed to protect hydraulic systems in the event of a hose rupture or burst.

Servo Mechanical Precision, an enhanced EH control with a mechanical feedback mechanism that HydraForce said improves operator experience and responsiveness.

A range of IoT technology for mobile hydraulic equipment, including the new ERAU-6200 Remote Access Unit with Globe and Gate software powered by EPEC.

A new family of high-pressure, low-pressure drop hydraulic solenoid valves for low leakage blocking, directional control and load-holding applications.

See HydraForce at ConExpo booth S80207