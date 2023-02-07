Bosch Rexroth completes HydraForce acquisition

After receiving approval from the antitrust authorities, Bosch Rexroth has completed its acquisition of hydraulic valve and controls specialist HydraForce on Feb. 3. The acquisition of the Lincolnshire, Ill., based company was announced in July 2022. No financial details were provided.

Bosch Rexroth said the deal strengthens its footprint in North America and expands its distribution network to provide customers with a wide range of compact hydraulics solutions on a global scale.

Bosch Rexroth has completed its acquisition of valve and control specialist HydraForce. (Photo: HydraForce)

Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce are combining their presence in complementary regions and providing a more balanced coverage in Europe and North America, while enabling growth in Asia. Merging activities maintain regional supply chains for fast product availability and an even stronger customer support.

“The acquisition of HydraForce broadens the hydraulics offering for existing and new customers, expands our global market access through additional indirect sales channels and provides opportunities for further growth,” said Dr. Steffen Haack, CEO of Bosch Rexroth.

The business activities of HydraForce will be integrated in Bosch Rexroth’s Compact Hydraulics business unit, which collectively then employs 3900 associates and operates at nine manufacturing locations in the United States, Brazil, China, Germany, Great Britain and Italy.

Bosch Rexroth said compact hydraulics are particularly valuable due to their high power density and capabilities regarding essential hydraulic system functions. The global market for these systems has been growing continuously, and Bosch Rexroth expects its Compact Hydraulics business unit to meet or exceed market growth.

The leadership team of the Compact Hydraulics Business Unit will consist of managers from Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce. Frank Hess, currently heading the Compact Hydraulics Business Unit of Bosch Rexroth, will lead the newly enhanced organization. “We warmly welcome all HydraForce colleagues to our powerful Bosch Rexroth family and wish the entire Compact Hydraulics team a successful start,” said Haack.

HydraForce and Bosch Rexroth customers and suppliers will continue to be served by their contacts in the respective sales and purchasing teams and HydraForce will continue to operate under its own brand for the time being. The newly shaped Compact Hydraulics Business Unit will operate from its current headquarters locations in Lincolnshire, Ill., and Nonantola, Italy.

“As HydraForce and Bosch Rexroth join forces, we will combine our customer focus, application expertise and entrepreneurial know-how to achieve sustained growth above market,” said Hess. “Together, we will continue to provide excellent support and innovations for our customers, further develop our strong relationships with partners, and open great opportunities for our associates.”