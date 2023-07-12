Autonomous navigation startup hires managing director

Avikus, HD Hyundai’s autonomous navigation in-house startup, announced the appointment of Paul Petani as managing director of North America. Petani will be responsible for establishing the brand and an official U.S. entity, growing a domestic team and overseeing day-to-day operations of Avikus’ efforts in the United States and Canada.

Paul Petani

Petani is a seasoned senior executive with a network of contacts in the marine and powersports industries, having worked at IoT startup Fell Technology, Brunswick’s Mercury Marine, First Alert Fire & Safety and Polaris Industries. He comes to Avikus with an understanding of recreational and commercial product distribution and experience in OEM sales, dealer direct, aftermarket P&A sales and omnichannel development with brick and mortar and online sales channels.

Petani’s immediate charge for Avikus in the North American market includes opening a U.S. office before the end of the year, growing its U.S. sales and support teams and developing a domestic aftermarket distribution network. In addition, he will oversee the continued support of recently established partnerships and the development of new collaborations, and work to secure future OEM agreements.

Avikus’ technology is centered around the NeuBoat system, which leverages the capabilities of the Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) and Docking Assistant System (DAS). NAS allows a boat to recognize and assess on-the-water situations in real-time and without human intervention through deep learning and sensor fusion algorithms, the company said. DAS technology applies an integrated cognitive system allowing a boat to dock by itself.

Petani expressed excitement for the opportunity to work within “such a ground-breaking venture.”

“This truly revolutionary technology is set to change the face of recreational boating forever. I am looking forward to driving awareness and growth for Avikus in this vital market,” he added.