SPONSORED VIDEO: Volvo Penta on sustainability at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023
16 March 2023
Forrest Hooper, Industrial Sales Manager at Volvo Penta, shared his thoughts on sustainability, a topic that is central to the company’s values.
“Environmental care is a core belief and value of Volvo Penta. We currently offer our fully electric solution... the hydrogen engines are in development now and this is going to be renewable sustainable fuel.”
#sponsoredcontent #volvopenta #conexpo2023 #roadtonetzero
