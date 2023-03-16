Related Video

SPONSORED VIDEO: Volvo Penta on sustainability at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023

16 March 2023

Forrest Hooper, Industrial Sales Manager at Volvo Penta, shared his thoughts on sustainability, a topic that is central to the company’s values.

“Environmental care is a core belief and value of Volvo Penta. We currently offer our fully electric solution... the hydrogen engines are in development now and this is going to be renewable sustainable fuel.”

