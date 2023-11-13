Cat debuts two new compact track loaders

Caterpillar has introduced the first next-generation models in its compact track loader line, the Cat 255 and 265 loaders, which improve upon previous models’ lift height, torque and tilt and lift breakout forces.

“We kept the DNA of the D3 series while reimagining the possibilities of loader performance using voice of customer feedback to lead the way,” said Trevor Chase, product application specialist for Caterpillar. “Both next-generation models leverage the many benefits offered by the vertical lift design.”

Chase said the new Cat 255 replaces the 259D3 and the 265 replaces both the 279D3 and 289D3 machines.

The Cat 265 compact track loader pours material into a truck. (All photos: Caterpillar)

Both new compact track loaders also feature wider cabs with more overall volume, foot space and width between the joysticks.

The 74.3-hp (55.4-kW) Cat C2.8T and Cat C2.8TA engines power the 255 and 265 loaders, respectively, and the new engines boost torque by 13% for the 255 and by 43% for the 265.

Caterpillar also redesigned the engine compartment to mount the engine and cooling package lower on the machine’s frame for increased stability – and for operator confidence when handling heavy loads and in all applications during work cycles.

The 255 compact track loader has a class-leading maximum lift height of 10 ft 4 in, and compared to the 259D3 model it replaces, the 255 offers 36% more tilt breakout force, 26% more lift breakout force and 24% more rated operating capacity (ROC).

The 265 also has a class leading maximum lift height at 11 ft, about 7.6 in higher than the 289D3 model it replaces. The 265 clears the older machine in tilt breakout force by 19% and in lift breakout force by 22%.

Both the 255 and 265 have an increased standard hydraulic system pressure (3500 psi), and the closed-center auxiliary hydraulic system allows both machines to operate all Cat Smart Attachments, including the Cat Smart Dozer Blade, with the standard auxiliary hydraulics provided, according to the manufacturer.

Though they are equipped with Standard Flow, both new models are outfitted as “High Flow ready” and their High Flow functionality can be activated easily if the user adds a software-enabled attachment.

The design of the new 255 and 265 machines emphasizes their stronger and stiffer torsion-suspension undercarriages for more stability and less pitching when filling the bucket with material, as well as improved operator comfort.

The Cat 255 compact track loader.

Caterpillar had operators in mind when it expanded the cabs – wider by 2.75 in and higher floor-to-ceiling by 1.8 in – for the 255 and 265 to the tune of 22% more volume and 26% more foot space compared to previous loader models. The cabs also feature an extra 1.5 in of hip room and 1.1 in of space between the joysticks.

The new cabs also have 15% more visibility thanks to the lower engine mounting, and the rear window is 59% larger.

A simplified two-step door-removal process that doesn’t require tools and lower entry point for easier entry and exit are also improvements for these new models.

According to the manufacturer, both the standard and advanced monitors offer the ability to run Cat Smart Attachments, such as the dozer and grader blades and backhoe, and these attachments are tied into the new loaders’ joysticks while machine automatically recognizes the type of attachment and the required joystick pattern for controlling it.

For more information about the new next generation Cat 255 and 265 Compact Track Loaders, contact a Cat dealer or visit www.cat.com.