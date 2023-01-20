Podcast: Commercial-ready plasma-based aftertreatment and ignition
By Becky Schultz20 January 2023
Becky Schultz, senior editor, Diesel Progress and New Power Progress, speaks with Dan Singleton, founder and CEO of Transient Plasma Systems, about the company’s plasma-based aftertreatment and ignition technologies, their emissions-reduction potential and the steps taken to make the technology commercially available.
To access the article referenced in this interview, click here: Kohler’s Vincenzo Perrone says decarbonization calls for IC’s transformation
