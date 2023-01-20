Podcast: Commercial-ready plasma-based aftertreatment and ignition

Becky Schultz, senior editor, Diesel Progress and New Power Progress, speaks with Dan Singleton, founder and CEO of Transient Plasma Systems, about the company’s plasma-based aftertreatment and ignition technologies, their emissions-reduction potential and the steps taken to make the technology commercially available.

