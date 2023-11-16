ZF previews new electrified components at Agritechnica 2023

eTMG11 axle drive system was previewed at Agritechnica 2023 (Photo: ZF)

ZF (Hall 15, Stand C05) already offers a series of electrification solutions for agricultural machines, including the Terramatic continuously variable transmissions for tractors.

A new addition to the range previewed at Agritechnica 2023 was a fully-electrified hydrostatic CVT transmission for BEV and FEV vehicles. Similar to the Terramatic series, the eTMG 11 offers the same driving performance and functionality as the current series, while supporting control of all power take-offs, together with integration of all HMI and CU components across the vehicle architecture.

The company’s Industrial Division has also previewed its new brake-by-wire system at Agritechnica 2023.

Brake-by-wire system from ZF (Photo: ZF)

The new system allows vehicle manufacturers to control deceleration via an electronic signal which adjusts brake pressure when needed. It also supports removal of hydraulic lines from within the cab.

Combined with other electric systems for tractors, the new brake-by-wire system will futureproof these machines by supporting remote and autonomous operations.