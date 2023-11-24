ZF adds transmission, thrusters for marine applications

ZF 3100 A repower transmission

ZF has added two new products to its marine portfolio.

The ZF 3100 A repower transmission series is purpose-designed for sport fishing boats. It delivers a power range from 1,900 to 2,444 hp at 2,300 rpm, and features a lighter, compact design that allows sport fishing vessels to achieve maximum speed, acceleration and low-speed maneuverability.

The transmission is also shorter in height and length, allowing owners to install engines lower in the vessel, freeing up space for other components during repowers and new construction.

“We designed the ZF 3100 A repower series to provide sport fishing boats with a transmission option that takes up less space with less weight, yet still provides incredible power while underway,” said George Lewis, head of product line commercial-fast craft, North/Central America and the Caribbean. “Whether an owner is looking to reclaim space for larger engines or wishes to reduce a boat’s overall weight, this robust, innovative gearbox is an ideal solution to gain greater speed and flexibility.”

The series uses a 10-degree down angle and common componentry to ZF’s existing 3000 series, enhancing future serviceability and interchangeability. The height, length and offset dimensions are 32.22, 23.7 and 11.9 in., respectively.

ZF AT 90 Thruster

The company also announced the pending launch of the AT90, the latest product in its azimuth thruster (AT) series. The Z-Drive thruster supports max power of 1,978 kW/2,651 hp. It is compatible with a range of commercial vessels and is fully customizable to most any hull shape or vessel profile. The combination with ThrusterCommand ensures precise and efficient propulsion control.

As with other thrusters in the series, the AT 90 can be executed as part of a hybrid or fully electric system, requiring reduced engine power during vessel operation, full electric sailing, dynamic positioning and slow cruising while in electric mode, and more.

“Whether a client is operating vessels in the inland waterways or has tugboats, ferries or any number of specialty vessels, such as dredgers, the ZF AT 90 offers significant advantages,” said Walter Fienco, ZF’s product manager, commercial thrusters. “In addition to this new product being adaptable to your vessel’s unique configuration, ZF offers competitive delivery speeds and low life-cycle costs.”

The AT 90 thrusters will be commercially available starting in December.