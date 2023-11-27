Yanmar’s Himoinsa opens battery, lighting tower production center

The 5000-sq.-m. facility is Himoinsa’s fourth in Europe and ninth worldwide

Himoinsa’s Global Management Team and Yanmar Holdings representatives attend the opening event for the production center in Spain. (Photos: Himoinsa)

Himoinsa, a Yanmar Group company, has opened a 5000-sq.-m. facility in Spain that will produce lighting towers and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The new production center is the company’s fourth in Europe and joins its global network of nine facilities.

“We are significantly increasing our production capacity for lighting towers, consolidating our leadership in this market in the short term,” said Francisco Gracia, president and CEO of Himoinsa. “Simultaneously, we are reaffirming our commitment to electrification by establishing a production center dedicated to the production of battery-powered [equipment] and hybrid systems.”

Expected to perform at a total production capacity of 7000 total units per year, the new facility is designed to incorporate the latest technology in the manufacturing processes of lighting towers (about 5000 units per year) and BESS (about 2000 units).

The manufacturer said the current production line of battery power-generation models is up to 60 kWh, but by 2024, Himoinsa will be able to manufacture new models up to 300 kWh.

Himoinsa’s Global Management Team and Yanmar Holdings representatives, including COO and Representative Director Tetsuya Yamamoto, attended the opening event for the production center in Spain.

Himoinsa’s new lighting tower and BESS production facility in Spain.

“I am thrilled to see the new factory and congratulate the team on their achievement,” Yamamoto said.

“Himoinsa’s solutions exceed customer requirements, and I am confident that this new facility will have a positive impact on the Yanmar Group’s mission to build a sustainable future. Himoinsa’s quick response to industry needs with the launch of their battery-powered generator is a significant milestone for the Yanmar Green Challenge initiative, and I appreciate their efforts to enhance our value proposition as a group.”

Himonsia said it aims to become a global leader in the lighting tower market, and the new factory represents a major increase in production capacity in Europe and the company’s growing potential in the sector.

In addition to the lighting tower models Himoinsa has released recently, the manufacturer said it will introduce new models in the first half of 2024, with engineering teams from both Himoinsa and Yanmar working on the design of exclusive new lighting tower engines, ensuring compliance with international standards such as Stage V, Tier 4F and others.

José Cerezuela, global product manager for Himoinsa, said the global market for lighting towers is expected to reach $1.5 billion in 2027.

“We will combine the manufacture of diesel, hybrid and electric towers, focusing at all times on innovation, connectivity, efficiency and safety, with the aim of becoming a leading manufacturer in the international market,” Cerezuela said.

The factory floor of Himoinsa’s new 5000-sq.-m. production facility.

Himoinsa said its commitment to electrification is gaining momentum in its Mobile Power product portfolio and will be progressively deployed across all business units including On Site, Power Solutions and Telecom Power.

Agustín Rodrigo, storage product manager at Himoinsa, said the manufacturer’s development plan for new battery-powered systems envisages the development of units of up to 2MW.

Founded in 1982, Himoinsa, which has a range of traditional gas and diesel power-generation systems along with its sustainable solutions, became part of the Yanmar Energy System (YES), Yanmar’s power division, in 2015.