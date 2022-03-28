Yanmar Goes Big

Yanmar is bringing its highest-rated industrial engine to North America, the two-stage turbocharged 4TN107FTT diesel, available in outputs up to 207 hp. (Photo: Yanmar)

Yanmar’s highest rated industrial engine is coming to North America.

Yanmar America Power Solutions, Adairsville, Ga., has announced the availability of its 4TN107FTT diesel engine available in outputs up to 207 hp (155 kW).

The inline four-cylinder engine, which was first unveiled at Bauma in 2019, meets EPA Tier 4 final and EU Stage 5 exhaust emissions regulations. It has been in production with select global OEMs since 2021, but the engine will be available for the first time through Yanmar distributors, along with Powerpack version designed to deliver a complete drop-in power unit for a broad range of applications.

A clean-sheet design, the four-cylinder 4TN107FTT engine has bore and stroke dimensions of 107 x 127 mm and overall displacement of 4.6 L. Based on a compact, rigid block, it incorporates a high-pressure, electronically controlled common rail fuel system with direct injection.

Two-Stage Turbocharging

Perhaps the most notable feature of the new engine is its use of two-stage turbocharging, a first for Yanmar industrial engines.

“The two-stage turbocharger consists of both a low-pressure turbocharger without wastegate valve, and a high-pressure turbo with a wastegate valve,” noted Aaron Engels, Engineering manager for Yanmar America Power Solutions. “The

low pressure turbocharger contributes to increased power at higher speeds, while the high-pressure turbo provides the majority of boost at low speeds.

Along with the base engine, Yanmar will also offer its 4TN107FTT diesel in a Powerpack configuration. (Photo: Yanmar)

“Overall, the two-stage turbocharger allows for a 45 kW (60 hp) power increase at 2200 rpm over our single turbocharger version.”

(Photo: Yanmar)

Along with power density, Yanmar also targeted strong torque performance and the engine delivers maximum torque of 594 lb. ft. (805 Nm) at 1500 rpm, with low-speed torque output of 445 lb. ft. (604 Nm) at 1000 rpm. This, the company said, meets the requirements of a wide variety of industrial applications, including construction, agriculture, dewatering and material handling.

Lower emissions

A number of design features contribute to reduced exhaust emissions. Among them are the use of an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system, with the circuit integrated into the cylinder head. It also incorporates a compact aftertreatment package consisting of a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), diesel particulate filter (DPF) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. “With this optimized solution,” said Ron Adams, director of Yanmar America Power Solutions, “users can continue operating their vehicles without having to stop, even in extreme conditions.

“Yanmar’s exhaust gas reduction technology results in a more compact exhaust gas aftertreatment system, markedly improving the outward visibility and comfort level for machine operators. Combined with reliably long maintenance intervals, the 4TN107’s durability and flexibility lower the total cost of ownership.”

Yanmar has also worked to keep the 4TN107FTT as compact as possible, with the bare engine (without aftertreatment) measuring 37 in. long, 28.7 in. wide and 37 in. high (940 mm x 730 mm x 940 mm), with an engine-only weight (minus fan and aftertreatment) of 1212 lb. (550 kg).

“OEM feedback led to this compactly packaged engine becoming the first Yanmar industrial engine with an integrated gearcase and flywheel housing, which means users will enjoy reduced noise while in operation.” Adams said. “The compact profile improves the installation experience, especially for vehicle manufacturers.”

New Powerpacks

To coincide with the availability of the 4TN107FTT engine, Yanmar has developed palletized Powerpacks, which can serve as complete drop-in packages for a wide variety of applications such as compressors, pump sets, blowers, vacuum excavators, screeners, drill rigs, pavers, sweepers and directional drills. The Powerpacks were designed, tested and assembled at the Yanmar America facility in Adairsville, Ga.

“This will allow OEMs to simply install the palletized unit into their equipment design,” said Arley Bedillion, Yanmar Power Solutions sales manager. “The units will include engine isolation and some aftertreatment weather protection.”

The standard Powerpack includes the air cleaner, exhaust piping between the engine and aftertreatment; side-by-side radiator/intercooler; diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) system with tank, coolant control valve, heated lines and coolant hoses, electronic control unit (ECU) and dosing control unit (DCU) wire harnesses.

The DEF tank is available in a range of sizes, said Engels.

“The regulatory agencies require each diesel application equipped with SCR to store at least enough DEF fluid to support one complete diesel tank fill-up,” Engels said. “With that in mind, the 4TN107FTT Powerpack has been developed with DEF tank options to support up to 300 gal. (1136 L) fuel tanks.”

Yanmar’s new 4TN107FTT engine meets EPA Tier 4 final and EU Stage 5 emissions standards using integral EGR, along with a compact aftertreatment package consisting of a DOC, DPF and SCR. (Photo: Yanmar)

Other options include four different control panels with either large color or smaller monochrome displays, 5 ft. and 10 ft. control panel extension wire harnesses.

The Powerpack can be supplied as an open power unit or with an enclosure.

“Yanmar takes pride in creating engine accessories for the equipment manufacturers of North America and Europe,” Adams said. “For more than 20 years, we have been perfecting our bolt-on engine kits. In 2016, we delivered our first complete Powerpack assemblies to customers. With annual growth far exceeding expectations, Yanmar has continued to invest in people and equipment necessary to expand our offerings and production capacity.”

Yanmar said the Powerpacks can provide a turnkey solution with fast, simple installation that reduces the amount of engineering review required.

“Yanmar has one of the most thorough installation review processes on the market,” Engels said. “This ensures our quality reputation and good customer experience. So by designing and testing the Powerpacks in Georgia, we are able to validate many items in advance, thus providing a quicker engine installation review.”

While the 4TN107FTT has been in production with direct OEMs since 2021, the distribution version of the engine is scheduled to begin this month (March) and at the Yanmar engine facility in Ibuki, Japan.

Yanmar America is accepting customer orders for the engines and Powerpacks and shipments are expected to begin this summer.

www.yanmarengines.com