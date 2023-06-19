Yanmar Compact Equipment NA starts expansion project

Yanmar CE North America groundbreaking ceremony

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, which includes the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV brands, has broken ground on a new 32,000 square foot (almost 3,000 square metres) expansion project at its plant in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

The extended site will support increased production capacity of Yanmar compact track loaders, which are manufactured alongside the ASV machines.

Speaking about the new expansion plan, Tate Johnson, president of Yanmar CE North America, said: “We’ve talked a lot about expansion plans over the past year [with] our customers, dealers and those we visited with at ConExpo, so it’s thrilling to break ground and see those plans come to fruition.”

The new addition will house a new paint facility. It will increase throughput by an estimated three times the current number. It will also boost part manufacture by up to two times, due to the increase in space in that area. The new powder paint system will be more efficient and have a reduced environmental impact.

Company executives noted that the addition to the plant could result in creation of ‘hundreds of jobs’ over the next five years.

The new addition at Yanmar CE North America is set to be completed by early Q2 2024.