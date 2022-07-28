Yanmar CE offers service interval maintenance kits

Each kit is based on what the machine’s manual recommends for a particular unit, with variations on hydraulic service, filters and fluids. (Photo: Yanmar Compact Equipment)

Yanmar Compact Equipment offers maintenance kits to more easily conduct service intervals on current and many legacy model Yanmar mini-excavators, wheel loaders and tracked carriers. The kits are available exclusively through the company’s dealers and come personalized with items for the specific machine. All included components are genuine OEM parts to maximize machine performance and longevity.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for Yanmar Compact Equipment operators to keep their equipment running smoothly through routine maintenance,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “These maintenance kits not only provide a convenient option to help customers keep up with service intervals, the use of OEM parts can also reduce the life-cycle cost of the equipment.”

Each kit is based on what the machine’s manual recommends for a particular unit, with variations on hydraulic service, filters and fluids; kits also come with and without oil. Included components are tested and recommended by Yanmar for maximum performance and machine life.