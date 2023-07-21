Yanmar America launches new e-commerce site

By Julian Buckley21 July 2023

Yanmar maintenance kit Yanmar maintenance kit (Photo: Yanmar)

Yanmar America has launched a new e-commerce service, Yanmar Parts. The site went live on 17 July.

Site users can order a range of parts for Yanmar equipment, including tractors, industrial engines and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs). Maintenance/serive kits are also available.

The site further offers articles, videos and forums where users can get more information about servicing and upkeep of Yanmar machines.

“This e-commerce platform is a testament to our commitment to continuously enhance our services for our valued customers,” said Jeff Albright, president of Yanmar America Corporation. “It reinforces our position as an industry leader, focused on delivering unparalleled convenience and satisfaction.”

Parts ordered through the site will be shipped for ‘prompt delivery’. The service is for customers located in the United States.

The new service can be accessed at www.buyyanmar.com

