WPG Group buys IFA Kardan

By Julian Buckley03 November 2021

Walterscheid Powertrain Group (WPG) has completed the acquisition of IFA Kardan.

Located in Irxleben, Germany, IFA Kardan was founded in 1959 and now offers a range of propshafts and related components for the agriculture, construction and special-vehicle markets.

Walterscheid states that the company is one of the top 10 suppliers for off-road applications in Europe.

“This acquisition is another strategic step for us and will expand our driveshaft portfolio even further, and more specifically increase our focus on the main and secondary drives for small- and medium-sized agricultural and construction vehicles,“ said Wolfgang Lemser, CEO, Walterscheid Powertrain Group.

WPG is a global provider of smart and connected powertrain solutions for off-highway and industrial equipment manufacturers. The company delivers new technologies and customer solutions to support the agriculture, construction, mining and utility vehicle markets.

