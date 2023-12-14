World Ag Expo Top 10 announced

International Agri-Center has announced the winners in its 2024 Top-10 New Products Competition. The winners will be showcased February 13-15, 2024 during the World Ag Expo show in Tulare, Calif.

The field of new products were submitted for the contest by exhibitors of the outdoor farm machinery show. The contest judges consisted of farmers, ranchers and industry professionals.

During the February event, winners will be noted on show maps, marked with “Top-10 Winner” flags at and recognized at an awards session during opening ceremonies on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The competition is conducted annually by the International Agri-Center in conjunction with World Ag Expo, which reportedly draws more than 1,200 exhibitors and an estimated annual average of 100,000 individuals from 60 countries.

Exhibitors must nominate their products for judging by the October 31 deadline to be eligible.

Amiga V7 by Farm-ng (Photo: International Agri-Center)

Amiga V7 by Farm-ng, Watsonville, Calif.

Amiga V7 by Farm-ng is an electric, configurable, 1.3 hp platform that allows farmers, developers, and researchers to haul, tow, spray, apply composts and assist in other essential roles. The platform is the erector set of farm tools where the same machine can be configured over the row, wide, narrow, with intelligence and tools that lift or rotate. The intelligence platform has an open API allowing students, developers and even elementary school students to code and configure the machine to collect data, integrate with other tools, and perform repeated robotic tasks. With the GPS guidance system, it can perform precision steering and weed the same plots it seeded earlier in the year with minimal or no operator intervention.

Blue Spray by Bluewhite, Fresno, Calif.

BlueSpray brings autonomous precision spraying capabilities to growers in orchards and vineyards. BlueSpray leverages Bluewhite’s autonomous tractor sensing capabilities to provide plant-based spraying in high resolution that can integrate into any existing sprayers, adjusting spray volume and pressure in real-time based on plant size and density, reducing the amount of chemicals used and reducing spray drift without compromising on coverage. The BlueSpray data feeds into the Bluewhite data platform and is immediately available to the grower and to an agribusiness ecosystem for data insights, compliance, and business optimization.

Burro Grande (Photo: International Agri-Center)

Burro Grande, plus Atlas Online Route Creation by Burro, Philadelphia, Pa.

As a fully autonomous robot powered by AI and outfitted with computer vision plus LiDAR, Burro Grande is the “big brother” to the existing Burro platform and boasts a 5,000 lb. towing capacity and 1,500 lb. pallet scale carry capacity. When paired with Atlas, Burro’s online route creation platform, users can construct, manage, and share routes across their fleet. Whether towing, carrying, or following, Burro Grande allows your existing equipment operators to step away from the seat of a Tractor/UTV, saving valuable labor.

Electric GUSS (Photo: International Agri-Center)

Electric GUSS by GUSS Automation, Kingsburg, Calif.

The Electric GUSS is an electric autonomous herbicide orchard sprayer that allows a single employee to operate and monitor a combination of up to eight machines from a vehicle using a laptop computer. This driverless electric herbicide sprayer uses a combination of LiDAR, GPS, cameras, and more to autonomously drive through the orchard, day or night, row after row reducing emissions and saving spray material.

EZ Cut Seal Remover by Country Enterprises, Lucan, Minn.

EZ Cut Seal Remover quickly and safely removes seals from most chemical containers without getting debris in the spray or sprayer. This item holds up to 25 seals and comes with an ejection tool to dispose of the seals without ever touching the chemical. Customizable decals are available for a great promotional item.

Verdant Robotics Model B smart sprayer (Photo: International Agri-Center)

Model B Smart Sprayer by Verdant Robotics, Hayward, Calif.

The Verdant Robotics Model B Smart Sprayer is a solution to eradicate weeds in specialty crops. The Model B works in any field, whether organic or conventional, no-till or cultivated. Verdant Robotics’ proprietary Bullseye Technology, offers millimeter-level targeting of weeds in high-density and low-density crops, over an extended operational window. This remarkable Smart Sprayer operates day or night, regardless of weather conditions. With its lightweight design, it swiftly accesses the field, and its formidable power takes on even the largest weeds.

Oliver Colibri by Sutton Ag Enterprises, Salinas, Calif.

The Oliver Colibri is a mechanical weeder available for high-density weeding applications. Utilizing automated camera technology, the Colibri identifies the exact position of the crop and precisely places sawtooth blades between the seed lines. The Colibri’s steel weeding discs are mounted on hydraulic parallelograms with an independent hydraulic system to ensure uniform and consistent cultivation performance. The Colibri can be used on row spacings as tight as 1.75 in., ideal for high density crops such as spinach and carrot.

Shark Wheel (Photo: International Agri-Center)

Shark Wheel SWIFT Irrigation Wheel by Shark Wheel Agriculture, Mission Viejo, Calif.

The Shark Wheel was invented to solve all wheel issues in center pivot irrigation. The Shark Wheel SWIFT eliminates flat tires, solves rutting, has 60 second repairs, increases crop yield, and reduces soil compaction. The center pivot/lateral move irrigation wheel leaves a DNA helix footprint in the soil.

Shockwave X by OMC Orchard Machinery Corp., Yuba City, Calif.

Orchard Machinery Corp., in partnership with Bonsia, created a driverless tree shaker with no LiDar or GPS. The machine will be outfitted with a deck for shaking pistachios. It is built on an OMC chassis that allows continuous movement and efficiency, with vision-based autonomy that the company said allows the machine to work in heavy dust and zero cell service conditions.

OMC’s autonomous tree shaker (Photo: International Agri-Center)

Standard PTO kit by Tractor Protection Products, Blue Ridge, Texas

The standard PTO kit was designed to offer protection for both the PTO driven implement and the tractor PTO shaft. The kit eliminates the difficulty found when hooking up a PTO driven implement to the tractor PTO shaft.