Wirtgen introduces three new compact milling machines

Wirtgen has introduced three new compact one-metre milling machines. The W 100 Fi, W 120 Fi and W 130 Fi are said to feature proven technology from the F-series large milling machines.

The three front loaders have working widths of 1.0, 1.2 and 1.3 metres. They feature John Deere diesel engines (265 kW, 360 hp) which are EU Stage 5 and US Tier 4 Final compliant.

Torque characteristics of the engines have been tuned to support the cold milling process. As a result, the machines use significantly less fuel, even when milling to maximum depth (330 mm).

Other features include the Mill Assist machine control, Wirtgen Performance Tracker (WPT) and the Level Pro Active levelling system.

Mill Assist automatically selects the best balance for milling performance and operating costs. This reduces fuel, water and CO2 emissions, and also pick wear. There are three operating modes, Eco, Performance Optimised and Milling Pattern Quality.

The WPT system can track performance rates, including milling volumes, helping to reduce unnecessary waste in time or fuel.