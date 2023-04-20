Wika launches MH-4-CAN hydraulic pressure sensor

By Julian Buckley20 April 2023

MH-4-CAN pressure sensor MH-4-CAN pressure sensor (Photo: Wika)

UK-based hydraulics component specialist Wika has introduced the new MH-4-CAN pressure sensor for mobile working machines.

Developed and manufactured at the company’s site in Klingenberg, Germany, the MH-4-CAN improves over the existing MH-4 by offering CANopen or SAE J1939 interface functionality.

According to the company, this enables simple and cost-effective system expansion in complex machines, bridging large distances while ensuring signal stability and integrity.

With up to three times the standard overload capacity, the sensor is able to withstand hydraulic pressure spikes. A restrictor is available as an option.

The MH-4-CAN can operate in a temperature range of -40 to 100ᵒC. Metallic shielding supports interference-free operation in field strengths up to 60 V/m (volt per metre). In addition, vibration up to 40 G and shocks up to 100 G are said to have no effect on the measurement quality.

Products Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power Technology Off-Highway
MAGAZINES
Latest News
Danfoss names Mike Hill president of global sales
Hill will lead both the OEM Sales and Distribution sales teams
Valtra Q Series tractors win Red Dot award
Red Dot Award: Product Design awarded less than six months after the series was released
Siko celebrates 60 years in sensors and positioning systems
Company now includes three business divisions with worldwide distribution