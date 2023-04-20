Wika launches MH-4-CAN hydraulic pressure sensor

MH-4-CAN pressure sensor (Photo: Wika)

UK-based hydraulics component specialist Wika has introduced the new MH-4-CAN pressure sensor for mobile working machines.

Developed and manufactured at the company’s site in Klingenberg, Germany, the MH-4-CAN improves over the existing MH-4 by offering CANopen or SAE J1939 interface functionality.

According to the company, this enables simple and cost-effective system expansion in complex machines, bridging large distances while ensuring signal stability and integrity.

With up to three times the standard overload capacity, the sensor is able to withstand hydraulic pressure spikes. A restrictor is available as an option.

The MH-4-CAN can operate in a temperature range of -40 to 100ᵒC. Metallic shielding supports interference-free operation in field strengths up to 60 V/m (volt per metre). In addition, vibration up to 40 G and shocks up to 100 G are said to have no effect on the measurement quality.