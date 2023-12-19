Westport to develop Euro 7-compliant LNG HPDI for HD trucks

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a supplier of advanced alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation industry, has been awarded a development program by a global heavy truck manufacturer to adapt its Next Generation LNG HPDI fuel system to meet Euro 7 emissions requirements for heavy-duty vehicle applications. The value of the program is estimated to be USD$33 million and will be funded by the OEM.

The Euro 7 standards are aimed at reducing air pollution from road transport, addressing pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter, by lowering emissions limits from new motor vehicles sold in the EU. While final agreement on the new regulation remains outstanding, the European Commission’s proposal is to implement the new standards from mid-2027 for heavy-duty vehicles.

Westport will work to adapt its Next Generation LNG HPD fuel system to meet Euro 7 emissions requirements for heavy-duty vehicles. (Photo: Westport Fuel Systems)

Westport’s Next Generation HPDI fuel system has been developed to meet Euro 7 standards, the company said, and will introduce the following new features:

Improved fuel pressure control, designed to improve fuel efficiency

Support of higher pressure fuel supply systems to maximize engine performance and Brake Thermal Efficiency (BTE)

Improved reliability and durability

On Board Fuel Consumption Monitoring (OBFCM)

The goal of the program is to produce low carbon solutions for heavy-duty trucking with the development of the Next Generation LNG HPDI fuel system encompassing on- and off-engine components. The new fuel system is an evolution of an existing HPDI LNG truck application from the OEM that is commercially available and in use.

The new development program represents the next major engagement in Westport’s relationship with the OEM.

“Our LNG HPDI fuel system enables long-haul trucks to significantly reduce CO2 emissions now while fully meeting a fleet’s performance demands for payload, performance and durability, as well as stringent Euro 7 emission regulations,” said Anders Johansson, vice president of Heavy-Duty OEM for Westport Fuel Systems. “Our collaboration advances our realistic, affordable and immediately available solution for fleets to achieve their decarbonization goals as well as driving the acceleration and scaling of development for global market adoption for a variety of OEMs.”

Work on the program is already underway with a targeted launch of the new LNG and liquified biomethane-fueled product within a few years.