Western Vermeer dealerships merge

Dealer groups Vermeer Northwest and Vermeer Mountain West have merged to form a new dealership group, Vermeer Mountain West. The move was completed at the end of 2022.

Vermeer Mountain West dealer locations. (Photo: Vermeer Mountain West)

Combining the two adjacent Vermeer dealership groups creates a contiguous network of 13 locations spanning much of the western United States. Leadership from both dealership groups will continue to be engaged in the business.

Vermeer Northwest was founded In 1990 by Vermeer Corp.’s Doug and Jaci Terpstra. Fourteen years later, Tim Weaver joined the business and eventually purchased the dealership from Doug Terpstra, his father-in-law.

As part of the merger, Weaver has accepted the role of vice president of sales with direct oversight over commercialization efforts in Washington and Alaska. Weaver and his wife, Johanna are also now significant shareholders in the Vermeer Mountain West organization.

Kyle Pieratt will continue to serve as the president and CEO of Vermeer Mountain West. “We are excited to continue to build out the Vermeer Mountain West brand as we strive to deliver excellence for our customers,” Pieratt said. “This merger continues to leverage our ability to scale customer service, inventories and long-term career pathing for our team members, in the fast pace and growing markets we serve.”

Vermeer Mountain West will be headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., with 12 branch locations in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Washington and Alaska.