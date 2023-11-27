Webinar: Learn about future fuels in power generation

Carl Richers, vice president of product management & marketing for INNIO’s Jenbacher division (Photo: INNIO)

On Nov. 16, representatives from Innio Jenbacher and Transport Energy Strategies shared the role renewable fuels, including renewable diesel (RD), RD-biodiesel blends and hydrogen, can play as alternatives for delivering efficient, reliable energy in mission-critical applications. You can now view the webinar “Future Fuels and their Role in Future-proofing Power Generation” on demand.

Leading off the webinar was Carl Richers, vice president of product management & marketing for INNIO’s Jenbacher division, who discussed how engine-based power plants can be designed to support a smooth transition from pipeline gas to hydrogen. His presentation described the benefits of high-efficiency CHP (Combined Heat and Power) and how a flexible CHP solution can be designed to meet future demands as a complement to renewables. He also showcased several existing hydrogen and hydrogen CHP project examples.

Tammy Klein, founder and CEO, Transport Energy Strategies

Tammy Klein, founder and CEO of Transport Energy Strategies, next shared findings of the white paper “The Benefits of Renewable Bio-Based Diesel Fuels”, authored by Klein on behalf of the Engine Technology Forum. The white paper details the production, consumption, future growth and volume potential of alternative fuels such as biodiesel and RD, as well as the growing interest in the fuels by users as a means to preserve existing generator sets used as backup power, while addressing new decarbonization demands.

Click here to access the recorded webinar on-demand.