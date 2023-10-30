Webinar covers renewables as future fuels in power generation

A variety of fuel types are being explored to ensure backup power systems and microgrids can deliver efficient, reliable energy in mission-critical applications. Renewable diesel (RD) and RD-biodiesel blends are among those rapidly gaining interest among customers seeking sustainable solutions for data centers, hospitals, military and other generator applications.

Tammy Klein, founder and CEO, Transport Energy Strategies

Tammy Klein, founder and CEO of Transport Energy Strategies, will address the use of RD and RD-biodiesel blends in the webinar “Future Fuels and their Role in Future-proofing Power Generation”, which will take place November 16, at 9 a.m. CST/4 p.m. CET.

Klein will discuss the findings of the white paper “The Benefits of Renewable Bio-Based Diesel Fuels”, authored on behalf of the Engine Technology Forum. The white paper details the production, consumption, future growth and volume potential of alternative fuels such as biodiesel and RD, as well as the growing interest in the fuels by users as a means to preserve existing generator sets used as backup power while addressing new decarbonization demands.

Transport Energy Strategies is a consultancy that provides market and policy intelligence, research analysis and strategic advice to clients on a range of global transport energy issues. Klein runs a member-based consulting service, the Transport Energy Outlook, which provides research analysis and competitive intelligence on global trends for clients across a range of sectors.

For over 25 years, Klein has served as a strategic advisor for a broad range of clients in the energy industry globally, as well as governments and NGOs. She holds a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center and a B.S. in Journalism from the University of Florida. She is a member of the Virginia and District of Columbia bars.

Joining Klein will be Carl Richers, vice president of product management & marketing for INNIO’s Jenbacher division, who will discuss hydrogen’s application in backup power and microgrid applications. He will cover how engine-based power plants can be designed to support a smooth transition from pipeline gas to hydrogen, plus will showcase several existing hydrogen and hydrogen CHP project examples.

To register for the webinar and learn more about the role of future fuels in future-proofing power generation, click here.