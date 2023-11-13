Webasto shows expanded electrification, HVAC catalog

Webasto’s eCabin is a modular concept for electrically air-conditioned driver’s cabs in agricultural machinery. (Illustration: Webasto)

At Agritechnica, Webasto showed components for the electrification, safety and air conditioning of agricultural and other off-highway machines with its range of heating and cooling solutions along with its battery and thermal management systems.

New models of its High-Voltage Heater allow Webasto to offer efficient electric heating solutions for wide range of application scenarioss. The HVH 100 Compact and the HVH 100 Compact+ each offer a heat output of 10 kW. With a height of 7 cm, they are smaller than a DIN A4 sheet of paper and designed to operate at a voltage range of between 250 and 880 volts. Communication takes place via LIN bus (Local Interconnect Network), which facilitates the heater’s technical integration into the vehicle.

The company said its HVH 100 Compact+ models with a heat output of 10 kW and the HVH 120 with an output of 12 kW are compatible with the CAN-protocol, which facilitates communication between electric control units. Their compact housing and flexible connectivity options offer manufacturers many options for easily integrating the units into their vehicles. Thanks to precise and virtually stepless control of the maximum output and target temperature, the High-Voltage Heaters operate highly efficiency.

A special heating layer bonded onto the heat exchanger means that they deliver heat at the touch of a button, but can also be discharged in a fraction of a second by actively discharging the intermediate circuit capacitors. Webasto’s High-Voltage Heaters are protected against cyber attacks in accordance with ISO 21434 while functional safety is ensured in accordance with ISO 26262. Webasto specifies a service life of at least 15,000 hours or 15 years for its electric heaters.

The Safety Box ensures that machine drivers are supplied with clean air in the cab and receive a warning if the filter system is not functioning properly. (Illustration: Webasto)

Heating, air conditioning from a single source

Webasto exhibited its modular eCabin concept for electrically air-conditioned operator cabs in special-purpose vehicles. The eCabin is a scalable system solution consisting of electric heating and cooling technology that ensures a comfortable year-round climate for the crew. The company combined a range of individual electrical components to form a standardized modular system capable of adapting the eCabin to the heating and cooling requirements of the respective vehicle type. The scalable system’s flexible design and control options together with its simple implementation also promise manufacturers rapid vehicle integration for both series production and the retrofit business.

The plug-and-play electric Battery Thermal Management (eBTM) thermal management solution maintains the traction batteries of special-purpose electric vehicles at their ideal operating temperature in both summer and winter. The eBTM cools traction batteries with an overall capacity of up to 210 kW and is compatible with Webasto’s standard battery system as well as competing ones. Combining the eCabin and eBTM allows Webasto to offer vehicle manufacturers a comprehensive modular system for electrification projects.

Webasto also offers a range of air conditioning technologies for installation in conventional combustion engine vehicles. The low-profile Webasto SP80 is an HVAC unit that is suitable for installation beneath the vehicle roof, for example. It heats and cools agricultural machinery with a capacity of 6.6 kW and 7.0 kW respectively. Weighing just 7 kg and measuring 80 mm in height, the company said it offers space-saving vehicle cab integration.

With the HVH 120, Webasto now supplies a high-voltage heater for 800 V applications and 12 kW of heating power. (Illustration: Webasto)

Full control over air filters

Webasto also showed its Safety Box, a compact testing unit that continuously measures the air pressure and fresh air flow in the driver’s cab and alerts the crew to malfunctioning air filter systems (Cat 4). The device warns the crew via green and red status LEDs as soon as the air pressure or fresh air flow in the driver’s cab deviates from the norm and if the cab’s air could potentially be contaminated, said the company. The Safety Box is designed for use in agricultural machines and protects personnel against exposure to air impurities such as high levels of ammonia, pesticides, and other hazardous substances. This allows Webasto to meet the requirements of DIN standard EN 15695, which defines how air in driver’s cabs must be tested and filtered.

“At Agritechnica 2023, Webasto is underpinning its corporate identity as a systems partner for e-mobility. Our standard battery system is already powering a large number of electric special-purpose vehicles. It is only logical for us to add fully comprehensive thermal management solutions for agricultural machines to our portfolio. This will allow us to increase both performance and on-board comfort,” said Heike Niehues, executive vice president Webasto Customized Solutions. “On the one hand, our customers benefit from optimally matched components and corresponding expertise in the field of electrification, while on the other, we provide a broad range of services to closely support customers’ electrification projects right from the outset.”

Webasto’s stand at Agritechnica in Hall 17, Booth 17D28. The show runs from November 12 to 18 in Hanover, Germany.