Wabtec makes leadership changes

Wabtec Corp. has made several leadership moves that it said were aimed at accelerating the long-term growth strategy in its Services and Transit businesses, as well as the company’s overall sustainability and business development initiatives.

“Wabtec is well positioned to drive profitable growth by delivering continued innovation to our customers and the world,” said Rafael Santana, Wabtec president and CEO. “We have a high performing leadership team, who have been instrumental in driving the company’s success in a challenging business environment. These leadership moves will enable us to build upon the strong momentum we have across our business and ensure we continue to deliver superior value for our customers, shareholders, employees, and various stakeholders.”

The following appointments will take effect on April 3 and report directly to Santana:

(Photos: Wabtec)

Pascal Schweitzer will become the new president of Wabtec Transit. A native of France, Pascal, will be responsible for the strategy and execution of Wabtec’s portfolio of transit products and services. He previously led the Global Freight Services business, one of Wabtec’s fastest growing businesses. Pascal has a track record of driving profitable growth in new markets, strong customer relationships, and a deep understanding of the company’s product portfolio. He will relocate to Paris.

Lilian Leroux will transition into the role of chief strategy and sustainability officer. He will be responsible for leading the company’s strategy, sustainability initiatives, and business development efforts. Lilian previously led Wabtec’s Transit business, drove the transformation of the business segment, and significantly increased margins through continuous improvement projects and productivity gains.

Following Pascal’s transition, Alicia Hammersmith will become president of Global Freight Services. Her organization will oversee Wabtec’s services, upgrades and modernization programs. Alicia previously led operations for Wabtec North America and, most recently, for the global Transit business. She led the execution of several lean transformation projects to drive efficiency, process standardization, cost savings, and better outcomes for its customers.

“These leadership moves are all part of our growth and ability to sustainably execute,” said Santana. “They are evidence of our commitment to resiliency and continuous improvement. But mostly, they are proof that our shared relentless momentum will allow us to work together to change the world for the better.”