Volvo unveils DD25 Electric asphalt compactor

Volvo DD25 Electric (Photo: Volvo CE)

Volvo Construction Equipment (CE) has unveiled its first electric asphalt compactor. The DD25 Electric will be assembled at the Volvo facility in Shippensburg, PA and the first examples are expected to be delivered in early 2024.

“This is a monumental day at Volvo CE,” said Scott Young, acting president of Region North America, Volvo CE. “Manufacturing electric machines in Shippensburg is good news for the environment, our customers, the local economy, and the broader US construction equipment industry.”

The DD25 was originally a crowdsourcing project within the Shippensburg compaction engineering team, using Volvo CE’s electric equipment platform. The new model was debuted earlier this year at the Conexpo - Con/Agg trade show in March.

The machine will be manufactured on the same assembly line as the Volvo diesel asphalt and soil compactors. This allows the increase of production capacity without adding new infrastructure, or incurring significant retooling costs.

Volvo is also investing in employee training which includes more than 800 total hours of instruction on electric equipment production concepts and processes.

“We have a talented workforce and the perfect space at this location to set ourselves up for ongoing development and production of industry-changing machines,” said Gustavo Casagrandi, head of operations at the Shippensburg plant. “Some of the world’s best engineers and production team members are right here, building the future of construction.”

Volvo is expected to receive a $1.1 million grant from the US Environmental Protection Agency for a pilot test project of the DD25 Electric in southern California.

Volvo CE technical traning center ribbon cutting (Photo: Volvo CE)

At the same event, state and local legislators celebrated the ribbon cutting to open the company’s new technical training center.

Including the DD25 Electric, Volvo CE is planning to make 35% of it’s product line electric by 2030.