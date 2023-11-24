Volvo Penta plans solutions featuring CPAC Systems’ tech

CPAC Systems delivered tech to improve efficiency across Brazil’s sugar cane industry (Photo: CPAC Systems)

For more than two decades Volvo Penta and its subsidiary CPAC Systems have been working together to support OEM ambitions to deliver customer-centric solutions in the off-highway machine industry.

Moving forward, the plan is make CPAC’s advanced vehicle control systems more widely available to manufacturers across the various industry sectors.

In a related release, Volvo Penta readily admitted that tech for vehicle controls, automation and advanced analytics is readily available. The plan is to leverage cross-company synergies to support rapid development of these features into new and effective solutions which can be rolled out to operators, fleet managers and OEMs.

“Our experience and product portfolio are valuable building blocks that can be applied in various contexts. This creates excellent avenues for cost-effective development of new solutions with a short time-to-market,” said Johannes Hauptmann, CEO of CPAC Systems.

Hannes Norrgren, president of Volvo Penta Industrial, noted that instead of delivery ‘ready made’ solutions, the company will look to collaborative partnerships to co-develop bespoke, value-added solutions as specified by customers.

“We are embarking on a journey to offer OEMs a sophisticated and high-performing system on which future solutions can be collaboratively built to fill any voids in their existing systems. We want to explore impactful solutions, even in unexplored areas, to support OEMs, operators and fleet owners in a meaningful way,” said Norrgren.

CPAC Systems flexible tech platform, in combination with high-power computing, is set to be critical in supporting Volvo Penta’s industrial productivity solutions which are optimised for off-highway applications. Co-engineered solutions will then be offered to the wider market.

In one such case, CPAC Systems worked with Volvo Trucks Brazil to develop autonomous vehicle technology tailored for use across the national sugar cane industry. The driver assist system delivered a streamlined harvesting process, increased efficiency, reduced operational costs and an improved work environment.

Following on from this, CPAC Systems and PVT Agriculture, a manufacturer of agricultural sprayers and spreaders, have announced that they are to collaborate on development of future agricultural equipment.

The companies will work towards delivery of machines and tech which will ‘transform the agricultural machinery industry’.