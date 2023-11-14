Volvo Penta introduces new vehicle control suite

New Volvo Penta tech can improve material handling at ports (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Volvo Penta has launched a new suite of vehicle control systems to drive customer productivity and deliver other related benefits at Agritechnica 2023.

The systems employ a cohesive series of features which are described as being able to ‘co-exist and scale seemlessly’.

With the new systems, the goal is to unlock the potential of powertrain connectivity, vehicle management, automation and fleet management.

In addition to agricultural operations, the systems can benefit a series of similar industries, including logistics and mining.

“We are embarking on a journey to offer OEMs ap sophisticated and high-performing system on which future solutions can be collaboratively built to fill any voids in their existing systems,” said Hannes Norrgren, president of Volvo Penta Industrial.“

As Volvo Penta admits, similar systems are already available on the market. But the company expects that with its market reach and industry expertise, it will be able to build new capabilities to support a wide variety of industry users.

The Swedish engine and power specialist will further develop the systems on an on-going basis with OEMs, operators and fleet managers.

In addition, the plan is to work with CPAC Systems, the Volvo subsidiary and a provider of vehicle electronics, to transform ideas into actionable initiatives.

“Our experience and product portfolio are valuable building blocks that can be applied in various contexts. This creates excellent avenues for cost-effective development of new solutions for the off-highway segment with short time-to-market,” adds Johannes Hauptmann, CEO at CPAC Systems.