Volvo Penta appoints new Industrial Business president

29 August 2022

Hannes Norrgren has been appointed president of Volvo Penta’s Industrial Business Unit. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Volvo Penta has announced Hannes Norrgren will assume the role of president of its Industrial Business and a member of the company’s Executive Management Group as of November 1, replacing Giorgio Paris, who is retiring after 25 years at the company.

Norrgren has worked within the industry for more than 20 years and has held various positions at Volvo Penta including vice president for Industrial Sales and Marketing in Europe. For the past three years, he has served as CEO at Humphree, a fast-growing Swedish marine technology provider of which Volvo Penta is the major shareholder.

“I am very happy to get this opportunity,” said Norrgren. “To be able to lead one of the industry’s top brands in times of disruptive change is an exciting challenge. What we will do over the coming years in relation to our transformation toward sustainable power solutions will define the next era of Volvo Penta Industrial.”

In announcing the appointment, Heléne Mellquist, president of Volvo Penta, commented: “I am delighted that Hannes is returning to the Volvo Penta team. He brings extensive knowledge about building business relationships with customers which, in combination with a strong commercial focus and mindset, will be key in leading the Industrial Business Unit on our transformation journey.”

She added, “I would like to thank Giorgio for his engagement and commitment to our company. He will be truly missed, but we wish him a happy and relaxing future with family and friends.”

