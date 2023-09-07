Volvo CE names new North America region head

Scott Young

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has announced three senior appointments to its executive management team, which it said are designed to strengthen its global leadership and transformation journey.

Scott Young, who served as head of the Volvo CE Uptime Center of Expertise and has held a number of roles in strategy, technology and other functions within the company, has been appointed head of Sales Region North America. Young will continue to oversee the strategic direction of one of the largest markets for construction equipment and will be responsible for meeting its customers’ diverse needs, the announcement noted.

Mats Sköldberg

Young takes over the role from Stephen Roy who recently assumed a new position within the Volvo Group Executive Board as president of Mack Trucks.

Mats Sköldberg, who was most recently head of Technology for Volvo CE in China and has held a number of other senior technology roles, has been named head of Technology at Volvo CE. He will lead the development and delivery of the company’s global technology strategy and continue the company’s journey into electromobility, connectivity and automation.

Sköldberg replaces Thomas Bitter, who will be heading up the recently announced Compact Business Unit.

Jay Parker, already head of Digital and IT since 2020, will be joining the executive management team in the newly created role of head of Digital & IT. His appointment on the board will bring the company’s digital transformation into renewed focus – demonstrating the increased need for digitalization across every aspect of the business, Volvo CE stated.

Jay Parker

“Our leadership team will be greatly strengthened with the addition of Scott, Mats and Jay, as they join during a significant time of change for our industry,” Melker Jernberg, head of Volvo CE, noted in announcing the appointments. “With their diverse experience, cross-functional understanding and genuine passion, I have no doubt we will continue to lead our company´s sustainable transformation going forward.”

In addition to these appointments, the company has named Joakim Arndorw as the new head of Sales Region International. He was most recently managing director for Swecon Anläggningsmaskiner, the retail operations for Volvo CE in Sweden. He will be part of the management team led by Carl Slotte, head of Sales Region Europe.