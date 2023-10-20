VM Motori 3 L diesel now Tier 4 Final certified

The R 754 EU6EH diesel engine is Tier 4 Final compliant at 107 hp. (Photo: VM Motori)

VM Motori announced that its R 754 EU6EH diesel engine has received Tier 4 Final certification by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and can now be sold in the United States with a power output of 107 hp (80 kW) and torque of 420 Nm.

The 3.0 L, four-cylinder, water-cooled engine incorporates an inline, direct injection, electronically regulated common rail fuel system, variable geometry turbocharger and aftercooler to optimize performance and fuel consumption. It utilizes a diesel oxidation catalyst, diesel particulate filter, selective catalytic reduction and exhaust gas recirculation to meet EURO VI, EPA Tier 4 Final for on-road vehicles and Stage V for off-road mobile machinery.

Compact and designed to be easy to install and maintain, the engine is suitable for use in severe conditions, the company said.