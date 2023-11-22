Video interview: Kohler’s Vincenzo Perrone at Agritechnica 2023

Following on from the announcment in early November this year that Kohler would set up Kohler Energy as an independent business, the company has unveiled the new KDH hydrogen internal combustion engine at Agritechnica 2023.

In this interview, Julian Buckley, editor of Diesel Progress International, speaks with Vincenzo Perrone, president of Kohler Engines, about development and features of the new H2 engine and when it will be available to customers.

The interview took place on the Kohler stand at Agritechnica 2023 in Hanover, Germany.