Video interview: Kohler’s Brian Melka at Agritechnica 2023

By Julian Buckley22 November 2023

In early November this year, Kohler announced that it was to set up Kohler Energy (including Power Systems, Engines, Home Energy, Kohler Uninterruptible Power, Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments and Heila Technologies) as an independent business with Platinum Equity as the majority investment partner.

In this interview, Julian Buckley, editor of Diesel Progress International, speaks with Brian Melka, CEO of Kohler Energy about the planned divestment of the company’s power division.

The interview took place at Agritechnica 2023, directly following the unveiling of the new Kohler KDH hydrogen internal combustion engine.

