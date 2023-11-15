Video: Case wheeled excavators offer updated engines and hydraulics

During the Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky., Diego Butzke, head of excavators for North America at Case Construction Equipment, told Diesel Progress’ Becky Schultz about the inner workings of Case’s new line of wheeled excavators, including features that distinguish them from wheeled models offered previously by the company.

Case re-entered the wheeled excavator market with two new models, both of which were shown at Utility Expo. With the ability to travel up to 25 mph, the new E Series wheeled excavators give contractors the ability to self-deploy from jobsite to jobsite, while minimizing the time and expense involved with transporting by trailer.

Offering the same hydraulic performance and attachment flexibility as their steel-track counterparts, these fully featured rubber-tired excavators are designed to help crews who need powerful, more maneuverable machines for constricted urban jobsites.