Related Articles
Wärtsilä’s ammonia-fueled four-stroke engine
CGM gen-sets power Fehmarnbelt tunnel project
Aggreko ups investment as business grows
ZF previews new electrified components at Agritechnica 2023
Interview: Cummins Engine Business president says no ‘light-switch event’ for zero emissions

Video: Case wheeled excavators offer updated engines and hydraulics

By Becky Schultz15 November 2023

During the Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky., Diego Butzke, head of excavators for North America at Case Construction Equipment, told Diesel Progress’ Becky Schultz about the inner workings of Case’s new line of wheeled excavators, including features that distinguish them from wheeled models offered previously by the company.

Case re-entered the wheeled excavator market with two new models, both of which were shown at Utility Expo. With the ability to travel up to 25 mph, the new E Series wheeled excavators give contractors the ability to self-deploy from jobsite to jobsite, while minimizing the time and expense involved with transporting by trailer.

Offering the same hydraulic performance and attachment flexibility as their steel-track counterparts, these fully featured rubber-tired excavators are designed to help crews who need powerful, more maneuverable machines for constricted urban jobsites. 

North America Excavators Wheeled Excavators Power Technology Engines
MAGAZINES
Latest News
Wärtsilä’s ammonia-fueled four-stroke engine
First commercially available four-stroke engine-based solution for ammonia fuel announced
CGM gen-sets power Fehmarnbelt tunnel project
Company supplies 7.3-MVA continuous power to one of Europe’s largest construction projects
Aggreko ups investment as business grows
Power specialist reports 38% increase in CapEx in first 9 months of 2023