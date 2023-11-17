Vermeer’s new stump cutter designed to work in tight spaces

With a 48-hp Cat diesel engine, the SC48TX can narrow its retractable tracks to only 35 in

Vermeer has released the new SC48TX stump cutter, which has a small footprint for easier access to residential jobsites that require low ground pressure.

The new Vermeer SC48TX stump cutter. (Photo: Vermeer)

The SC48TX has low-disturbance tracks that provide traction on soft, steep and rocky terrain with low ground pressure and improved stability, and the new stump cutter requires minimal job prep before and cleanup afterward.

The tracks are retractable and can transform the machine’s width to only 35 in (89 cm) for navigating tight jobsites and standard 36-in

“The SC48TX stump cutter is agile enough for tree care and landscape professionals to get through most gates while the tracks allow for increased flotation,” said Josh Vrieze, senior product manager for Vermeer Environmental Equipment.

Equipped with a 48-hp (36-kW) 1.7 L Cat diesel engine certified to Tier 4 Final/Stage V emissions regulations, the SC48TX can cut up to 28 in (71.1 cm) above grade and 16 in (40.6 cm) below the surface, and the stump cutter features a straight-line cutting width of 65 in (170.2 cm).

“Companies operating this size of stump-cutting equipment previously were limited to mainly gas-powered options,” Vrieze said. “They expressed interest in a diesel engine choice because the high torque produced will help them work efficiently when cutting below grade.”

The SC48TX is also outfitted with the exclusive SmartSweep control system that monitors engine load and provides continuous feedback, which Vermeer said results in a smooth and consistent cutter wheel sweep rate.

The Vermeer Cutting System (VCS) has a mounting and retention structure that helps keep the machine’s teeth from shifting in the pocket and absorbs the shearing force while operating.

Also, two-sided carbide V-profile cutter teeth help optimize cutting performance and can be flipped to the other side of the cutter wheel for an extended wear life.

Vermeer designed the SC48TX with a direct-drive system that transfers maximum power to the cutter wheel through a pair of gearboxes, and like other Vermeer stump cutters, the SC48TX is beltless, so no belt replacement will ever be necessary.

The new stump cutter features a bump start clutch to smooth the transition as the drive system gets up to speed, and an operator presence system will disengage the cutter wheel and bring it to a stop within seconds if the operator’s hands leave the control.